NFL power rankings: Who are the 10 best wide receivers in the league?
6. Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers
Next on this list is Samuel's teammate with the Niners, Brandon Aiyuk. Aiyuk is one of the NFL's best route-runners. He also has explosive speed so he could turn a short pass into a big gain. When Niners quarterbacks targeted him they had a 126.8 passer rating.
Aiyuk has 2,357 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns in his last two seasons. He is in the final year of his contract so he wants to be paid among the best in the league. So far, however, San Francisco is balking at that. Both sides are far apart on a new deal.
The Niners were reportedly making Aiyuk available during the draft. They were looking to get into the first round and felt Aiyuk could do that. However, no team was willing to make a trade. Now he is looking to have another big season to show he deserves a new megadeal.