NFL power rankings: Who are the 10 best wide receivers in the league?
5. AJ Brown, Philadelphia Eagles
Covering AJ Brown is a difficult task. He can beat defenders before the catch and then after it as well. At 6-foot-1, 230 pounds he has the size to overwhelm the smaller defensive backs. He can bully them and snatch the ball. Once he makes the catch he has good speed to run away from would-be tackles. In addition, he has the strength to break free. Last season, he had 19 broken tackles.
In his career, Brown has had more than 1,000 receiving yards in four of his five seasons. He had more than 1,400 yards in the last two seasons, totaling 2,952 yards and 18 touchdowns.
The Philadelphia Eagles had an epic collapse last season and had an early playoff exit last season. They did not feel that Brown was a part of that collapse, though. The Eagles gave him a three-year, $96 million extension. They have one of the top wide receivers locked up and ready to wreak more havoc.
The Eagles made some big additions to the offense. Kellen Moore is the new offensive coordinator and Saquon Barkley is the new RB1. Moore is certain to draw up plays designed for Brown. With Barkley, defenses will have to account for him. That helps Brown play with space. He could have another monster season in 2024.