NFL power rankings: Who are the 10 best wide receivers in the league?
4. Ja'Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals
Despite not having Joe Burrow as his quarterback for seven games in 2023, Ja'Marr Chase still managed to amass 100 catches and 1,216 receiving yards. Now, with a healthy Burrow, he hopes to have an even better season in 2024.
Chase is in the final year of his rookie deal. The Bengals did pick up his fifth-year option. However, he is seeking a long term extension. With a healthy Burrow back, he hopes to remind the Bengals and the rest of the NFL of his rookie season.
In 2021, Chase had 81 catches for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns. He averaged 18 yards per catch. He has the length and athleticism to tower over defenders and make spectacular catches. He also has breakaway speed to turn short passes into big gains or blow past the defense deep.
Chase did not show up to the Bengals' OTAs. Of course, these sessions are supposed to be voluntary. As we know, however, voluntary is not really voluntary in the NFL. Chase not showing up caused big ripples. Many people speculate that he did not show up due to his contract dispute.
Many people hope this dispute does not affect Chase's performance. However, with his ability he wants to show why the Bengals should pay him. We should not expect him to have any struggles in 2024.