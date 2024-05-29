NFL power rankings: Who are the 10 best wide receivers in the league?
3. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys
CeeDee Lamb has shown that he is among the best wide receivers in the league. It does not matter who defends him, he will make the big play. The problem with him, as well as the rest of the Dallas Cowboys, is what happens during the playoffs.
In 2023, the Cowboys decided to make Lamb a focal point of the offense. He responded by making 135 catches for 1,749 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. He averaged 13 yards per catch and 102.9 yards per game. Additionally, he was an effective receiver, averaging 2.8 yards per route run.
Lamb's hands were one of the best in the league. He dropped just six passes on 181 targets. He made it to his third Pro Bowl and his first All-Pro season.
The Cowboys look to have another successful regular season with Lamb leading the way. Now the question is whether they can make a real playoff run this time.