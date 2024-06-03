NFL power rankings: Who are the 5 best quarterbacks in the league?
There might not be many elite quarterbacks in the NFL. Who are the five best in the league ahead of the 2024 season? There might not be anything that NFL fans disagree on more than QB rankings. The top three-ish seem to be mostly set in stone, but other than that, there is a lot that could be different.
Frankly, there might only be a small handful of truly elite quarterbacks in the NFL, and only those few might be able to win Super Bowls. Of all 32 projected starting QBs for the 2024 NFL Season, who round out the top five?
5. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
Dak Prescott was excellent in 2023 and was a viable MVP candidate, tossing 36 touchdowns on just nine interceptions. Like another QB who will appear on this list, it's worth considering how far the Dallas Cowboys can go with Dak Prescott as their starter in the playoffs. Nonetheless, Prescott is elite pre-snap and is as good of a pocket passer as there is in the NFL.
4. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans
CJ Stroud is elite. He's one of the best in the NFL already. Not only was his 2023 season excellent for a rookie QB, but it was excellent, period. Helping lead the Houston Texans to a 10-win season, Stroud was surgical, taking care of the football and also showing the ability to be a prolific passer. It's not outrageous to think that the Texans and Stroud can win the Super Bowl this year.
And I am struggling to find an argument to rank Stroud lower, frankly.
3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens
Winning his second MVP award since 2019, Lamar Jackson is building himself a Hall of Fame career, but with limited playoff success under his belt, it's worth wondering just how good the Baltimore Ravens can be beyond the regular season. There's no mistaking it though; he's the most electric and explosive player the NFL has seen, maybe ever.
Can Jackson and the Ravens get over the hump at some point?
2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals
The only QB in the league who can go toe-to-toe with Patrick Mahomes is Joe Burrow, who just needs to stay healthy. Two season-ending injuries has really thrown a wrench into the early portion of his career, but it's clear how good Burrow is. He's a prolific passer and a clutch QB when it matters the most. When healthy, Burrow and the Bengals are premier contenders in the NFL.
1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Yeah, I am not sure how you could argue for any other QB in the NFL to be ranked at No. 1 in the league. Patrick Mahomes has helped lead the Kansas City Chiefs to three Super Bowl titles over the last five seasons. He's also got two league MVPs to his credit as well and is simply excellent. Through just six seasons as a starter in the NFL, he's built a first-ballot Hall of Fame career.