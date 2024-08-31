NFL Predictions: 3 rookies who are about to put on a show in Week 1
The 2024 NFL season is finally about to be underway, and optimism is understandably brewing for all 32 fan bases.
For at least a little while longer, everyone is still undefeated, right?
It's going to be a really fun start to the season thanks to a stellar rookie class with star power all over the place. Not only was this rookie class huge in terms of its quarterback class, but the 2024 NFL Draft had a lot of outstanding skill talent and star power that is about to finally hit the field for games that matter.
Which rookies are we looking out for as possibly having a huge Week 1 performance?
3 NFL rookies who could have huge performances in Week 1
1. Malik Nabers, WR, Giants
There's no doubt that the New York Giants have questions at the quarterback position. We could see them as major players near the top of the 2025 NFL Draft if they aren't any good this season, obviously, but even if the Giants and Daniel Jones are bad in 2024, Malik Nabers is going to make his mark on the league.
Nabers is what you might call "quarterback-proof" in the way that he plays the game. The Giants are going to be scheming him a lot of touches throughout the course of this season and Nabers is going to be the featured player for Brian Daboll in his offense. I see him having a huge Week 1 performance at home against a questionable Vikings secondary.
2. Javon Bullard, DB, Packers
The Green Bay Packers invested a lot in upgrading the safety position this offseason, not only by signing Xavier McKinney to a big-money deal in free agency but also by going after Georgia's Javon Bullard in the second round of the draft.
Bullard is expected to be a big piece of new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley's secondary and could be utilized from a number of different position alignments. We could see Bullard lined up for Green Bay as a deep safety, in the box, in the slot, or blitzing. He could be poised for a big coming out party in Week 1.
3. Bo Nix, QB, Broncos
Everybody is excited for the debut of 1st overall pick Caleb Williams, and rightfully so, but how about some love for the sixth quarterback taken in the 1st round of the 2024 NFL Draft?
Bo Nix was certainly a controversial pick for a lot of people, many who didn't believe he was worthy of a first-round selection (much less 12th overall). The Broncos and head coach Sean Payton were really convinced that they had found something special in Nix, and through his first NFL training camp and preseason, he looks to be proving them right.
Nix will face a tall task in Week 1 going up against Mike Macdonald's defense in Seattle, but the way we saw him operate Payton's offense in the preseason, don't be shocked to see him have a good NFL debut.