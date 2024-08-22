NFL predictions: How many teams will win double-digit games in 2024?
NFC
Detroit Lions: 12-5
Representing the NFC in the Super Bowl this year, the Detroit Lions will be a total force and will be one more year experienced. They have a QB in Jared Goff who has played in a Super Bowl before, and this young squad did just make a deep playoff run in 2023, so they'll have already gotten use to the high stakes there.
Look for Detroit to be a top-3 NFL team in the 2024 season.
Green Bay Packers: 11-6
The Green Bay Packers went 9-8 in the 2023 NFL Season and feel like a team that is ready to take another huge leap forward. Maybe the most balanced team in the NFL, the Packers can take advantage of a weaker NFC heading into 2024 and carve out yet another great season in the encouraging Matt LeFleur era.
Philadelphia Eagles: 11-6
The Philadelphia Eagles have two new coordinators heading into the 2024 NFL Season. Can Vic Fangio and Kellen Moore bring out the best on their respective sides of the ball? My biggest concern with the Eagles, believe it or not, is QB Jalen Hurts. He's had one above-average season out of the four years of his NFL career, so if anyone or anything holds this team back in 2024, it'll be Hurts.
Dallas Cowboys: 10-7
The Dallas Cowboys feel like a safe bet to not be as good in the 2024 NFL Season as they were in 2023. The Cowboys went 12-5 in each of the last three seasons, becoming one of the best regular season teams in the NFL over this stretch. However, the Cowboys also did lose quite a bit this offseason, so I do not seem them being able to hit 12 wins in 2024.
Los Angeles Rams: 13-3-1
The Los Angeles Rams will be tied for the best record in football in the 2024 NFL Season. With their young foundation in 2023, they somehow won 10 games. QB Matthew Stafford was excellent, and the Rams also not only brought in another young and encouraging class, but also signed a ton of very savvy veteran players.
With head coach Sean McVay still being an elite head coach, the Rams are going to be a huge problem in 2024.
San Francisco 49ers: 13-3-1
The other team who will be tied for the best record in the 2024 NFL Season is the San Francisco 49ers. They are dealing with some contract drama at the moment, but they have a well-oiled machine in place with their current set-up led by elite head coach Kyle Shanahan and an elite foundation of players in Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey,