NFL Pro Bowl Games Schedule, Location & How to Watch
It's time for the Pro Bowl Games!
There won't be an NFL game that counts this weekend but per tradition, the week in between the conference championship games and the Super Bowl is when the Pro Bowl takes place.
What is the Pro Bowl?
The Pro Bowl is an opportunity for the best players in the NFL to show off their skills. Originally, it was a game of football played between the AFC and the NFC but after years of players opting out due to injury concerns, the league changed it to a flag football game in 2023.
What is the 2024 Pro Bowl format?
Along with the flag football game, there will be a skills competition held amongst the participants. These skills competitions consist of dodgeball, precision passing, Kick Tic-Tac-Toe, and Tug of War. The skills competition kicks off on February 1
Where is the 2024 Pro Bowl?
This year's Pro Bowl will take place in Orlando, Florida, which is a familiar location for the event. It will take place at Camping World Stadium.
What time is the 2024 Pro Bowl?
Per NFL.com, the skills showdown will begin on February 1st at 7:00 PM EST and will run through 8:30 PM EST. The Pro Bowl Games Championship will be held on February 4th beginning at 3:00 PM EST and will end at 6:00 PM EST.
What channel is the Pro Bowl on?
The skills showdown will air on ESPN while the championship will air on ESPN, ABC, DISNEY XD, ESPN+, ESPN DEPORTES and NFL+, per NFL.com.
Who participates in the Pro Bowl?
Fans get to vote on who they think are the best players in the NFL. The winners are then crowned as Pro Bowlers for the entirety of their career whether they play in the games or not. Pro Bowl voting is more or less seen as a joke nowadays as it's mostly a popularity contest. A lot of big-name players don't attend, so there are typically a lot of alternates participating.
Players who make the Super Bowl are ineligible to partake in the Pro Bowl Games.