NFL Rumors: 5 teams that will regret not making a trade before the deadline
Which teams failed to make a deal and will pay the price?
By Ryan Heckman
The NFL trade deadline didn't provide as much action as we had hoped, but there were a few teams that made an effort to further their success over the second half of the season.
At one point, we thought the Vikings would be selling, but trading for Joshua Dobbs at least gives them a fighting chance after the Kirk Cousins injury. The Eagles and 49ers both made additions to their defenses, furthering their chances at winning the NFC.
But, many teams failed to make a move, and a lot of those teams were ones we thought would indeed be buyers.
These five teams remained quiet at the trade deadline, and will probably regret not making a move.
1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
One of the most sensible deals rumored at the deadline was to see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trade for Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry. The Bucs have been the league's worst rushing team this season, averaging just 76.9 yards per game.
Rachaad White has been a big help in the passing game, but in terms of the ground, he's made a habit of going straight into a pile up the middle on just about every carry. Part of that can be attributed to blocking, but White just hasn't been good running the football.
The Titans instead held onto Henry, and the Bucs will have to live with their running back room as it is. The NFC South is still wide open, with the Saints and Falcons each having question marks of their own. Had the Bucs made a signficant move, maybe they would be able to end this 3-game losing streak and surge back up the standings.