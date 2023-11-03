NFL Rumors: 5 teams that will regret not making a trade before the deadline
Which teams failed to make a deal and will pay the price?
By Ryan Heckman
2. Dallas Cowboys
Every year that the Cowboys come in with high expectations, they typically end the season with a thud. In fact, that's been their calling card for two decades now. This year's team has a ton of talent, but Dallas could have used a move or two at the deadline.
Two areas they could have loaded up are at cornerback and wide receiver. Since Trevon Diggs went down for the season, Stephon Gilmore and Daron Bland have performed well. But, adding a third veteran to that group, such as any of the notable names rumored to have been available at the deadline, could have put the defense over the top.
Also, adding a premier wide receiver next to CeeDee Lamb would have given this offense zero excuses going forward. Brandin Cooks and Michael Gallup have had their moments, but had the Cowboys went out and traded for, say, DeAndre Hopkins? Boy, opposing defenses would have a nearly-impossible time trying to stop this Cowboys unit.
So, it's onward and (maybe) upward for the Cowboys who sit a game behind the Eagles in the loss column. Can Dak and the Boys make a push?