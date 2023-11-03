NFL Rumors: 5 teams that will regret not making a trade before the deadline
Which teams failed to make a deal and will pay the price?
By Ryan Heckman
4. Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers fans have had one major complaint this season, overall, and that is at the cornerback position. Levi Wallace has been the thorn in their sides all season long, and finally, he lost his job to the rookie, Joey Porter Jr.
Still, the Pittsburgh secondary could have used a move at the deadline. One of the dream scenarios for the Steelers would have been to acquire Denver Broncos stud cornerback Patrick Surtain, but the Broncos wound up not making any significant moves on deadline day, keeping Surtain, Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy.
Pittsburgh currently ranks in the bottom 10 in pass defense and is depending on their front seven to do most of the work instead. Between Alex Highsmith and T.J. Watt, the Steelers are doing a nice job getting after the quarterback, but have also been poor against the run.
Other than a cornerback, going out and getting some help stopping the run would have been beneficial. But instead, the Steelers stood still at the deadline and appear to be settling for mediocrity.