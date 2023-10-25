NFL Rumors: 1 trade deadline deal each AFC contender must make to catch Chiefs
How can the rest of the AFC contenders hang with the Chiefs? We have answers.
By Ryan Heckman
It was a sputtering start for the Kansas City Chiefs, but since their Week 1 loss, they have spun off six-straight victories and stand atop the AFC at 6-1.
They may not be perfect, and still have yet to get their offense consistently going at full speed, but the Chiefs are the class of the conference.
For the rest of the conference to catch up to Kansas City, each contender must be active at the trade deadline. Let's try and play matchmaker, giving each AFC contender one trade to make before the October 31 deadline.
1. Miami Dolphins
First up are the high-flying Miami Dolphins, home of the league's most exciting offense to this point in the season. Mike McDaniel and his crew recently suffered a loss at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles, but still sit at 5-2 atop the AFC East.
One area the Dolphins could look at shoring up by the deadline is at linebacker. They could use a strong, dominant presence there and, well, look no further than the Minnesota Vikings' Jordan Hicks.
The Vikings might still be sellers at the trade deadline, especially with players in the final year of their contract like Hicks. Through Week 7, Hicks is having one of the best overall seasons by any linebacker in the game.
Hicks has totaled 61 tackles, an interception, two fumble recoveries including one returned for a touchdown, and three passes defensed in seven games. In this deal, the Vikings get a fifth rounder from Miami in exchange for a 31-year-old linebacker that they likely will not pay in the coming offseason.
With Jalen Ramsey coming back soon, the Dolphins defense would be a much-improved unit if they were able to get Hicks as well.