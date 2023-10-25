NFL Rumors: 1 trade deadline deal each AFC contender must make to catch Chiefs
How can the rest of the AFC contenders hang with the Chiefs? We have answers.
By Ryan Heckman
2. Buffalo Bills
This narrative is tired, but it's true. The Buffalo Bills have long wanted to find another offensive weapon to pair with Stefon Diggs. No, Gabe Davis is not that guy, although he is good for an explosive game every now and then. The Bills want consistency.
Funny we're mentioning "consistency" when talking about this next guy, but maybe a change of scenery and chance to win would help Jerry Jeudy. The former first-round pick has been subject of trade rumors, along with fellow wideout Courtland Sutton, since the Broncos figure to be big-time sellers. Jeudy has also come under some criticism, with some stating that he cannot be a true WR1.
Fortunately, the pressure would be off in Buffalo. Jeudy wouldn't have to be the alpha. Instead, he'd function really well next to an All Pro like Diggs. A third rounder is a hefty price to pay, but the Bills could also potentially work out an extension for Jeudy after the season.
Yes, the money would have to work itself out, but I'll allow the details and numbers to be crunched by Brandon Beane.