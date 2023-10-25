NFL Rumors: 1 trade deadline deal each AFC contender must make to catch Chiefs
How can the rest of the AFC contenders hang with the Chiefs? We have answers.
By Ryan Heckman
3. Baltimore Ravens
Maybe the favorite contender next to Kansas City in the AFC, the Baltimore Ravens look like every bit of what fans have wanted to see this season. Lamar Jackson looked unstoppable in Week 7 when he obliterated the Detroit Lions defense, and despite some saying he needs more help around him, Jackson did just fine playing Superman.
Over in Tennessee, the Titans are highly likely to part ways with veteran running back Derrick Henry, who is in the last year of his deal. At 30 years old, Henry is on the downward trend. Tennessee also has rookie running back Tyjae Spears ready to take over the lead role.
Still, Henry could offer the Ravens plenty as their starting running back. He hasn't hit a wall just yet, and paired up with Jackson, Henry could do some serious damage. The threat of having both of these guys in the back field is a scary proposition.
Baltimore has had many running backs fill in over the season since J.K. Dobbins went down with an injury, and a good amount of the other guys have even dealt with injuries, too. Getting Henry would solidify the back field and give Baltimore a true work horse for Lamar Jackson.