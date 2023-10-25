NFL Rumors: 1 trade deadline deal each AFC contender must make to catch Chiefs
How can the rest of the AFC contenders hang with the Chiefs? We have answers.
By Ryan Heckman
4. Cleveland Browns
The situation in Cleveland has become more and more odd, with Deshaun Watson being medically cleared to play but still choosing to sit out up until this past week. And then, after Watson decided to play, he was hurt after throwing just five passes. Now, he's dealing with an issue in his rotator cuff.
The Browns, meanwhile, have veteran P.J. Walker filling in and rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson does not look ready. Cleveland could be in trouble. At 4-2, the Browns are in great position to buy and continue to win football games. They have one of the best defenses in the league, and if they can get the quarterback figured out, Cleveland will be a tough out in the postseason.
The Detroit Lions signed Teddy Bridgewater prior to the start of the regular season, and now might be able to get something for him. Jared Goff has played great, and is healthy, which would give Detroit an opportunity to dangle Bridgewater in trade talks.
Cleveland sure could count as a desperate team, and a fifth rounder seems like a steep price to pay to acquire a backup quarterback. But, Bridgewater instantly becomes the best healthy quarterback in Cleveland, no doubt.