NFL Rumors: 1 trade deadline deal each AFC contender must make to catch Chiefs
How can the rest of the AFC contenders hang with the Chiefs? We have answers.
By Ryan Heckman
5. Pittsburgh Steelers
I am not quite a believer in the Pittsburgh Steelers yet, but their defense has played well enough for them to win games. Following a 30-6 beatdown at the hands of the Houston Texans, the Steelers have won two in a row and have allowed a combined 27 points to the Ravens' and Rams' offenses. I'd say that's enough to pause and appreciate.
Like the Browns, Pittsburgh is 4-2 and has a legitimate shot at the division still. They have to figure out how to be more offensively sound, which might not happen under Matt Canada, but for now they have hope. One of the areas they could use some help, though, is up front across their offensive line.
Both Dan Moore and Chukwuma Okorafor have not played well all season long. Moore, specifically, has been a ghost in passing situations. He is, without exaggeration, one of the worst pass blocking tackles in football this season.
With the Broncos being sellers, veteran tackle Garett Bolles could be up for grabs. The Steelers would get another year out of him after this season, too, which makes him worth a fourth-round pick. Bolles is one of the better pass blocking tackles in the NFL, and would shore things up in a hurry for Pittsburgh.