NFL Rumors: 1 trade deadline deal each AFC contender must make to catch Chiefs
How can the rest of the AFC contenders hang with the Chiefs? We have answers.
By Ryan Heckman
6. Jacksonville Jaguars
Finally, we come to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who are winners of four in a row and sit atop the AFC South at 5-2. After being blown out by the Texans, Jacksonville has turned it up a notch and gotten wins over the Falcons, Bills, Colts and Saints over the past month.
One area they need some help, though, is against the pass. Jacksonville is ranked 31st against the pass, right behind the Los Angeles Chargers, and are giving up 273.9 yards per game through the air.
Here we are, once again, focusing on the Broncos, who could have some big names available at the deadline.
A trade for Patrick Surtain is maybe the best-case scenario for the Jaguars at the deadline and would give them one of the best, young cornerbacks in the league today. But, would a second rounder be enough?
Denver may require a first-round pick, which Jacksonville would have to think long and hard about. In the end, though, it could be worth it.
That's a wrap. And, no, the Cincinnati Bengals are not to be trusted at the moment. Maybe they'll get it together and play more consistent football, but for now, the Bengals are not going to make the list of AFC contenders.