NFL Rumors: 1 trade deadline deal for each NFC contender
We try and play matchmaker with some of the NFC's top teams before the trade deadline
By Ryan Heckman
Through seven weeks, what do we really know about NFC contenders?
We thought the San Francisco 49ers were the class of the conference, but after two straight losses, there are certainly question marks. The Philadelphia Eagles remain atop the NFC as they hold just one loss, but that loss was an ugly one, coming to the New York Jets.
For all of the major NFC players, the trade deadline could be an opportunity to further their chances at reaching the pinnacle.
Before that October 31 deadline, let's check in on some deals each NFC contender could make.
1. Atlanta Falcons: Giants defensive lineman Leonard Williams
Believe it or not, the Atlanta Falcons are a top-5 defense right now. In fact, they are currently fourth in yards allowed per game. Atlanta has some talent, and they could be a sneaky team to watch at the deadline.
We can talk about offensive question marks and Desmond Ridder's inconsistencies, but the Falcons also have one major problem on defense: they cannot sack the quarterback. The Falcons have just 13 sacks on the year as a team, which is good for fifth-least in the NFL.
Leonard Williams is in the final year of his deal and hasn't had a ton of sack production since his big year in 2020, but that's also why he's a low-risk buy for the Falcons. Getting him on the cheap could improve the rotation up front and give the Falcons an extra boost they need to start attacking quarterbacks on a more consistent basis.