NFL Rumors: 1 trade deadline deal for each NFC contender
We try and play matchmaker with some of the NFC's top teams before the trade deadline
By Ryan Heckman
3. Dallas Cowboys: Commanders defensive end Chase Young
What? An NFC East to NFC East trade? That can't happen, can it?
In Jerry's world, anything can happen. And yes, divisional trades do happen at times; see last year's T.J. Hockenson trade for example, as we just previously mentioned.
The Cowboys' defense has been in the middle of the pack in terms of sacking the quarterback, with 16 on the year, and they've had their share of woes this season, like the 42-10 shellacking that came at the hands of the 49ers a couple of weeks back.
Chase Young is one of the most likely players to be traded at this year's deadline, as he's on the final year of his contract and Washington didn't exercise the fifth-year option. He's had a great start to this season, with 5.0 sacks and a ridiculous 35 pressures so far.
Adding Young to a defense featuring Micah Parsons would give the Cowboys maybe the scariest pass rushing duo in all of football. And, the best way to mask an injury like the one to Trevon Diggs would be to put even more pressure on opposing quarterbacks. This gets it done.