NFL Rumors: 1 trade deadline deal for each NFC contender
We try and play matchmaker with some of the NFC's top teams before the trade deadline
By Ryan Heckman
5. Seattle Seahawks: Broncos tackle Garett Bolles
Speaking of the 49ers' woes, the Seattle Seahawks have to be thrilled with how the past two weeks have gone. They are just one game under the 49ers in the win column now and tied with two losses at 4-2.
If the Seahawks made one move at the deadline, it should absolutely be for an offensive lineman. This is a problem all-too familiar for Seattle fans, as offensive line has historically been a problem dating back to the prime Russell Wilson days. Injuries have come all season long, and one spot they could use some help is at tackle.
In come the Denver Broncos, who are likely to sell a good chunk of their players at the deadline. Tackle Garett Bolles is a great candidate for Seattle, and the 31-year-old has another season left on his deal. So, unlike a lot of guys who will be dealt, he is not a half-season rental.
On the season, Bolles is one of the best pass blocking tackles in the league. He would be a true plug-and-play type guy for this offense as soon as he's up to speed with the scheme and playbook.