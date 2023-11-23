NFL Thanksgiving 2023: 1 thing each team should be thankful for
What is one thing that EACH team should be thankful for this year?
As the NFL celebrates Thanksgiving with three games, let's cover one thing that every single team in the league should be thankful for. Even the teams that only have a win or so still have a thing or two to be thankful for. Seeing the good in the bad is a great way to live, and if you're team is down in the dumps with their 2023 performance, fear not, for I have you covered.
You see, each team in the NFL surely has at least one thing they can be thankful for. And I'm going to take on the challenge of identifying one thing for each club. For some teams, this will be extremely obvious, but for others, not so much. So, let's get into one thing each team in the NFL should be thankful for on this Thanksgiving.
NFL Thanksgiving 2023: 1 thing each team should be thankful for
Arizona Cardinals - Kyler Murray
I don't think the Arizona Cardinals need to overthink this. They have a franchise QB in the building and should build around him. Kyler Murray has proven to be an above-average QB and is one of the few true dual-threat QBs in the NFL. Murray is also back and healthy from his 2022 ACL injury.
Atlanta Falcons - Bijan Robinson
Even though head coach Arthur Smith seems to be overthinking how to use his high draft pick, there's no mistaking that Bijan Robinson is not only a stud, but someone who is going to be a crucial part of the team going forward, no matter who the coach is. He'll also make life easier for whatever QB is taking snaps under center for the Falcosn in 2024 and beyond.
Baltimore Ravens - Lamar Jackson and John Harbaugh
I'm not sure we'll see the duo of Lamar Jackson and John Harbaugh win a Super Bowl together, but they're one of the best duos in the NFL, regardless of position and what type of coach. They're excellent together. However, the biggest issue for this duo is that Jackson cannot seem to play a full season.
Buffalo Bills - Josh Allen (when he's not playing like he doesn't know how to play football)
Josh Allen is amazing at football, about 70% of the time. The other 30% of the time leaves you scratching your head. He's thrown 12 interceptions this year, the most in the NFL, and Buffalo sits at just 6-5 with a plethora of tough games left. If Josh Allen wasn't on the Bills, they'd likely have three or four wins.
At the end of the day, he's a net positive to the franchise.