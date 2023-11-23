NFL Thanksgiving 2023: 1 thing each team should be thankful for
What is one thing that EACH team should be thankful for this year?
Houston Texans - DeMeco Ryans, Bobby Slowik, and CJ Stroud
The three men most responsible for the Houston Texans' quick turnaround are their head coach, offensive coordinator, and QB. The Texans are currently sitting in a playoff spot with a rookie QB in CJ Stroud who should also be a legitimate contender to win the NFL MVP award. What the Texans have done in 2023 is miraculous, and this team should quickly become a powerhouse in the NFL.
Indianapolis Colts - Shane Steichen
The Indianapolis Colts are 5-5 with a backup QB and are right in the mix in the AFC playoff race. Rookie QB Anthony Richardson is out for the year, but he did show a ton in his limited action, which should bode well for the team's future. Head coach Shane Steichen has also done a fabulous coaching job with this team. I think the Colts are arriving in a big way in 2024.
Jacksonville Jaguars - Finally, stability at HC and QB
Doug Pederson and Trevor Lawrence is a potential Super Bowl-winning duo in the NFL, and even if the duo never wins the big game together, they've brought some much-needed stability to the Jaguars' franchise. Lawrence isn't playing quite as well as many of us thought, but the Jags are 7-3 and are right in the mix for the #1 seed in the AFC if things break their way.
Kansas City Chiefs - Patrick Mahomes
Every year, the Kansas City Chiefs should be most thankful for Patrick Mahomes. He's already built a Hall of Fame resume in his sixth year as a starter in the NFL. He may just go down as the greatest QB of all-time, and shouldn't skip a beat when head coach Andy Reid eventually retires. Mahomes has done what only a handful of other QBs have done to a franchise.