NFL Thanksgiving 2023: 1 thing each team should be thankful for
What is one thing that EACH team should be thankful for this year?
Las Vegas Raiders - Firing Josh McDaniels
The firing of Josh McDaniels has clearly had a positive impact on the Las Vegas Raiders. They've gone 2-1 since his firing and seem to be playing well under interim HC Antonio Pierce. I don't think Pierce is going to be the permanent head coach, and the roster does need a lot of work, but realizing that the McDaniels era was a mistake is a huge thing to be thankful for.
Los Angeles Chargers - Justin Herbert
I think Justin Herbert is overrated, but he's a stable, franchise quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers, and if the team can get the coaching staff right, I think LA can propel into a true contender in the AFC. Herbert really hasn't gotten appreciably better at anything since his rookie season, but you know what you have in him, and it's above-average play every season.
Los Angeles Rams - A first-round pick in 2024
The Los Angeles Rams have a first-round pick! This is not a drill! The Rams should use this pick wisely, and I think the best course of action is to get a successor to Matthew Stafford or a franchise player along the offensive line, perhaps at left tackle. The Rams are clearly not the team they were in 2021, as the roster is a lot younger now, but they do have their own first rounder in 2024, and I think the braintrust of Sean McVay and Les Snead will get it right.
Miami Dolphins - Mike McDaniel
Tua Tagovailoa looked like a pedestrian QB before Mike McDaniel arrived. Now, he's an MVP candidate and is carving up opposing defenses all while throwing to Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Mike McDaniel brings a bubbly personality to the Dolphins and has gotten this team on the right track to being a mainstay in the AFC for years to come.