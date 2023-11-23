NFL Thanksgiving 2023: 1 thing each team should be thankful for
What is one thing that EACH team should be thankful for this year?
Minnesota Vikings - Kevin O'Connell
The Minnesota Vikings seemed to have gotten their head coach right in Kevin O'Connell. The team is 6-5 with a backup QB in Josh Dobbs taking the snaps. The team does turn the ball over a lot, but it's clear that O'Connell knows how to get his team to close out games. He's going to have a very good tenure as their head coach.
New England Patriots - A new beginning in 2024
I don't see how the New England Patriots don't look vastly different in 2024. They're likely going to have a top-five pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and will be flush with cap space next year too. This team is perfectly set up to have a thorough and promising rebuild, but that's only if Robert Kraft is prepared to acknowledge that the team needs it.
New Orleans Saints - An easy division title
The New Orleans Saints are not good, but they are 5-5 and in first place in the NFC South. They'll likely be hosting a playoff game, not because of themselves, but because of how dreadfully bad their division rivals are.
New York Giants - Daniel Jones contract being moveable after 2024
Daniel Jones is a bad, bad quarterback that should not have gotten paid $40 million per year. However, the team can get out of the contract after the 2024 NFL Season, so they are not stuck with him and will surely be bringing in a rookie QB. Could we actually see Daniel Jones being a $40 million backup? Is that possible?