NFL Trade Deadline: One deal every team needs to make

NFL Trade Deadline: One deal every team should make
AFC South
Houston Texans - Trade for Jerry Jeudy
You may end up seeing some repeat names in here. Jerry Jeudy is probably one of them. Why not give rookie QB CJ Stroud even more weapons? DeMeco Ryans has this defense ranked 11th in the NFL so far. The scoring offense is also ranking 11th, but I trust the defense more since it's filled with veterans. At the end of the day, Stroud is still a rookie and may end up making rookie mistakes here and there. Giving him another quality weapon in the passing game seems like a good idea.
Jacksonville Jaguars - Trade for Yannick Ngakoue
The Jacksonville Jaguars have played five games. They have nine sacks as a team, and only three different players have notched a sack this year. It makes sense for the team to chase a pass rusher at the deadline, and Yannick Ngakoue makes sense. He's never had less than 8.0 sacks in a season.
Tennessee Titans - Trade Derrick Henry and Ryan Tannehill
The Tennessee Titans need to build towards the future. They could do that by trading away their core players in Tannehill and Henry. It's time to get younger and more explosive on offense, and Tannehill and Henry feel like two washed-up veterans that aren't making this team any better. Getting a few picks back for the players would be a smart move for GM Ran Carthon.
Indianapolis Colts - Trade for Kendrick Bourne
Did anyone have the Indianapolis Colts being 3-2 after five games? Acquiring another pass catcher for Gardner Minshew and Anthony Richardson would be a smart idea. Kendrick Bourne is currently on the New England Patriots and is a free agent at the end of the year. He can probably be hate for a late-round pick swap.