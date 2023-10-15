NFL Trade Deadline: One deal every team needs to make
How many teams will be active at the trade deadline?
AFC East
Buffalo Bills - Trade for Josey Jewell
The Buffalo Bills lost ILB Matt Milano for the rest of the year. That is a horrible loss. Well, Josey Jewell is no Milano, but he's still very good and is a free agent at the end of the year. Denver probably won't re-sign Jewell and might want to get younger at the position. Sending a fifth-round pick over for Jewell makes sense for Buffalo.
Miami Dolphins - Trade for Patrick Surtain II
The Miami Dolphins have given up the 12th-most passing yards in the NFL this year under Vic Fangio. Currently, his defense is playing pretty poorly. Well, Fangio was a huge fan of Patrick Surtain II when the two were linked up in Denver in 2021. Fangio advocating for a trade for Surtain would be icing on the cake for this Dolphins' team. The Broncos and Dolphins recently made a huge deal for Bradley Chubb, so they are on good terms.
New York Jets - Trade for Kirk Cousins
Like, come on. Zach Wilson is not doing anything with this team. He's not good; I'm sorry. Kirk Cousins is in the last year of his deal with the Minnesota Vikings and should demand a trade. The Jets make a ton of sense for Cousins, who has been very, very efficient this year. New York needs to realize that Wilson is a liability.
New England Patriots - Trade... everyone?
Josh Uche, Mike Onwenu, Kyle Dugger, Kendrick Bourne, Jalen Mills, Jabrill Peppers, and maybe others should all be fair game for the New England Patriots, who simply need to blow their operation up down to the studs and just start over. Everyone should be on the table for the right price.