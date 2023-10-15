NFL Trade Deadline: One deal every team needs to make
How many teams will be active at the trade deadline?
NFC North
Green Bay Packers - Don't do anything
I really don't know what Green Bay should do here. Should they add to their defense? Should they try to give Jordan Love another weapon? They're 2-3 and don't feel like a bad team, but they don't feel like a good one, either. They may end up 7-10 and in that irrelevant middle tier.
Detroit Lions - Trade for Patrick Surtain II
Here's another Patrick Surtain II trade! The Detroit Lions overhauled their secondary this year and have already lost Emmanuel Moseley and CJ Gardner-Johnson for the 2023 NFL season. They should inquire about Patrick Surtain II and make one of these massive moves to show the NFL that they are here to stay and aren't the Lions of old.
Minnesota Vikings - Trade Kirk Cousins
Trading Kirk Cousins could net them a couple of solid picks. Cousins is in the last year of his deal and will be 36 in 2024. He's not the long-term answer in Minnesota and is playing at a high level this year. A team like the New York Jets or Atlanta Falcons make a ton of sense as a landing spot for Cousins.
Chicago Bears - Trade Justin Fields
Justin Fields' value may never be higher at this point. He's got eight passing touchdowns over the last two games, but the Chicago Bears are a horrible football team. Chicago should look towards the future here, ship Fields off for a solid draft pick and eye Caleb Williams in 2024. Remember, the Bears have the Panthers' first-round pick in 2024.