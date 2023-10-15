NFL Trade Deadline: One deal every team needs to make
NFC South
Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Trade for Javonte Williams
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are surprisingly 3-1 and might have a legitimate shot at winning the NFC South this year. However, their running game isn't the best, and we can say this pretty comfortably considering Baker Mayfield is second on the team in rushing yards... with 61.
New Orleans Saints - Trade for Zach Ertz
The New Orleans Saints' offense is nothing special, and I bet they currently feel a bit silly for giving Derek Carr all that money last offseason, as Carr hasn't been that good. With a top 10 defense, though, the Saints would benefit from adding another weapon on offense to see if that unit can get going.
Atlanta Falcons - Trade for Ryan Tannehill
Desmond Ridder is holding this offense back. Arthur Smith, the Falcons head coach, should call up the Tennessee Titans and see if they'll trade Ryan Tannehill to reunite with Smith. Those two had some nice production when both were with the Titans. Tannehill is a FA in 2024.
Carolina Panthers - Trade Brian Burns
The Carolina Panthers apparently declined an offer from the Los Angeles Rams for Brian Burns that included multiple first-round picks. Well, the Panthers traded up to the #1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and took Bryce Young. They should trade Burns, a free agent in 2024, for a nice haul to recoup some draft picks and put some better pieces around Bryce Young.