NFL Trade Deadline: One deal every team needs to make
NFC East
Philadelphia Eagles - Trade for Justin Simmons
The Philadelphia Eagles' pass defense isn't that great this year. They'd benefit from adding someone like Justin Simmons to the secondary. Simmons turns 30 this year and has been one of the best and most consistent safeties in the NFL for years.
Dallas Cowboys - Trade for Robert Tonyan
The Dallas Cowboys aren't getting the best production in the world from their young tight end room. I think adding a veteran presence could help this unit produce a bit more. The Cowboys are 3-2 and again field a top offense and defense, but as always, it seems like something is missing from this team.
New York Giants - Trade Saquon Barkley
There's no point in holding onto Saquon Barkley this year. He's already hurt and is a free agent. When he gets healthy, the team should trade him to the highest bidder, regardless of who that may be. Giants' GM Joe Shoen has really created a mess, and paying both Daniel Jones and Barkley was a massive mistake.
Washington Commanders - Trade for Teven Jenkins
There's no indication at all that the Chicago Bears would trade Teven Jenkins, but it doesn't hurt to ask, right? Sam Howell has taken 29 sacks this year, partly because he isn't quite an NFL-caliber QB yet and partly because his offensive line doesn't do him any favors. Inquiring about Jenkins might be a smart idea given that the Bears may blow it up.