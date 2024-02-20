NFL trade rumors: Predicting 3 big QB trades in 2024
What quarterback trades could we see in the 2024 NFL offseason?
3. Mac Jones to the Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos are going to obviously be a team to watch on the quarterback circuit this offseason with Russell Wilson and his situation worth monitoring closely.
Wilson could be cut despite the Broncos owing him $39 million this season due to the fact that if he's on the roster by mid-March, the Broncos will also owe him $37 million for 2025. They don't want to pay Wilson $76 million over the next two seasons if they don't intend on him being their starting quarterback, and it feels like they don't after Sean Payton benched him for Jarrett Stidham late last year.
But it could be another former Patriots QB on the move to Denver this offseason with Mac Jones potentially available in a trade, and Sean Payton being quite high on him back in the 2021 NFL Draft. Jones's development -- or lack thereof -- has been handled extremely poorly by the Patriots over the last handful of years, and a change of scenery could do wonders for Jones.
Keep in mind, Sean Payton has historically worked well with reclamation projects, and Jones has the type of game predicated on timing, processing, and accuracy that could work perfectly in Payton's scheme.