NFL Week 12 Power Rankings: Broncos soar, Steelers get exposed
-Denver Broncos win their fourth in a row
-Buffalo Bills get back on the right track
-San Francisco 49ers back to their normal selves?
29. New York Giants (3-8)
Another bad team that needs a franchise QB, the New York Giants still have clearly not given up on their own season. They had a commanding win in Week 11 versus Washington. Hah; see what I did there?
28. New York Jets (4-6)
I mean, what are we doing here? The New York Jets are atrocious and for whatever reason, decided to stick with Zach Wilson and stood pat at the bye week in terms of their QB situation. Carson Wentz likely would have been a pretty solid short-term fix for the team, but the Jets are learning the hard way with Wilson. He got benched for Tim Boyle in Week 11. Yeesh.
27. Tennessee Titans (3-7)
Just a very bad team that should have done more to initiate a rebuild in the offseason. The team brought in some veteran players and seemed to want to give it one more shot with the core that they had in place, but that’s turned into a huge mistake. Is there a more irrelevant team than the Titans? I mean, they aren’t in range to get a top pick and have the most bland roster in football.