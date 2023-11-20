NFL Week 12 Power Rankings: Broncos soar, Steelers get exposed
-Denver Broncos win their fourth in a row
-Buffalo Bills get back on the right track
-San Francisco 49ers back to their normal selves?
23. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6)
This team started 3-1. It felt a bit phony to me, and it appears that I was not wrong in my assessment. The Bucs have gotten solid play from Baker Mayfield. But Mayfield is not your long-term answer. I think taking a QB in the mid or late part of the first round in 2024, re-signing Mayfield and taking a WR to replace Mike Evans would be a fine solution for the team.
22. Los Angeles Chargers (4-6)
When does it get better for the Los Angeles Chargers? Many would argue that head coach Brandon Staley is holding this team back, and I don’t disagree. I do think Justin Herbert gets a bit too much credit, but that’s just me. I do think LA needs a fresh start with their coaching staff. Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore is probably a good candidate to get a shot to take over as HC for this team.
21. Las Vegas Raiders (5-6)
I mean, give the Las Vegas Raiders some credit here. They are showing a ton of grit under interim HC Antonio Pierce, but I don’t think this wave they’re riding is going to last much longer. The team is top heavy and needs some more talent on defense.