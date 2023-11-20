NFL Week 12 Power Rankings: Broncos soar, Steelers get exposed
-Denver Broncos win their fourth in a row
-Buffalo Bills get back on the right track
-San Francisco 49ers back to their normal selves?
20. Los Angeles Rams (4-6)
Credit to Sean McVay, I guess, for getting what he can out of this young roster. I’m out on Matthew Stafford; I think he’s about done in the NFL as a starter, but the Rams are stuck with him for another year. Anyway, this team is still a work in progress, but good coaching will take them far.
19. Green Bay Packers (4-6)
The Green Bay Packers have shown some fight this year. I don’t think QB Jordan Love is going to be their franchise QB, but they did earn a hard-fought win versus the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11. Love may only have the rest of the 2023 NFL Season to prove that he can be a QB in this league.
18. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4)
You cannot look at me straight in the face and tell me that this Pittsburgh Steelers team is a legitimate 6-4. This football team is bad. The defense gives up a ton of yards and the offense is one of the very worst in the NFL. Let’s stop wondering how Mike Tomlin is able to coach his team to a 6-4 record and wonder who is taking snaps under center for thai team in 2024.