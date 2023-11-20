NFL Week 12 Power Rankings: Broncos soar, Steelers get exposed
-Denver Broncos win their fourth in a row
-Buffalo Bills get back on the right track
-San Francisco 49ers back to their normal selves?
17. Cincinnati Bengals (5-5)
Well, the Cincinnati Bengals season is over. Joe Burrow is out for the year after tearing a ligament in his throwing wrist. It’s a sad ending for a QB who has now suffered his second second-ending injury since entering the league in 2020. The Bengals need to fix their offensive line or Burrow might end up having a similar career to Andrew Luck.
16. New Orleans Saints (5-5)
There’s really nothing special about this team in my opinion. I don’t think they’re particularly well coached, but I guess having a strong defense is nice. The NFC South is extremely weak, so the Saints are already probably locked in to the 4th seed in the NFC, so they’ll probably have a home playoff game.
15. Indianapolis Colts (5-5)
The Indianapolis Colts are not supposed to be 5-5 with a first-year head coach and a backup QB. If anything, that’s a testament to the quality of the coaching staff. Gardner Minshew and the Colts’ offense can move the ball extremely well, but the defense is a bit of a concern. I don’t think the Colts are a good bet late in the season to earn a Wild Card spot, but they’re right in the mix.