NFL Week 12 Power Rankings: Broncos soar, Steelers get exposed
-Denver Broncos win their fourth in a row
-Buffalo Bills get back on the right track
-San Francisco 49ers back to their normal selves?
14. Seattle Seahawks (6-4)
QB Geno Smith has regressed a bit from his breakout 2022 season, which isn’t a surprise. Smith also left the game late due to an elbow injury, and the Seattle Seahawks to play on Thanksgiving Day, so I don’t think Smith is a lock to play in that game at all. Backup QB Drew Lock might be the one taking snaps for the team against… the San Francisco 49ers’ defense. Yikes. Best of luck to Drew Lock if he has to play in that game.
13. Minnesota Vikings (6-5)
The Minnesota Vikings are 6-5 after starting 1-4, but saw their win streak come to an end on Sunday Night Football against the Denver Broncos. Them being in the position they’re at with a backup QB and after starting so poorly is a very good indication that this team not only has the coaching staff right, but may not need to do a ton more rebuilding with their roster.
I would not be surprised to see the Vikings make a huge QB move next offseason.
12. Buffalo Bills (6-5)
The Buffalo Bills got back on track versus the lowly New York Jets on Sunday. Is anyone surprised that Buffalo took it to their opponent after two-straight losses? This is who the team is. I don’t think they’re a legitimate threat in the AFC, and they currently sit at the eighth seed in the AFC playoff race.