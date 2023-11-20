NFL Week 12 Power Rankings: Broncos soar, Steelers get exposed
-Denver Broncos win their fourth in a row
-Buffalo Bills get back on the right track
-San Francisco 49ers back to their normal selves?
8. Jacksonville Jaguars (7-3)
The Jacksonville Jaguars are 7-3 and blew out the Tennessee Titans in Week 11. Trevor Lawrence and Doug Pederson is one of my favorite quarterback/head coach duo in the NFL, but honestly, I expected to see more from Lawrence this year as a passer. The Houston Texans are 6-4 themselves and are still very much in the AFC South race, which I don’t think a lot of people expected, so I’m interested to see how this ends up.
7. Dallas Cowboys (7-3)
This was one of those games where you kind of just expected the Dallas Cowboys to come out and dominate. They beat up on bad teams and are kind of suspect against equal competition. If the Philadelphia Eagles drop to 8-2 in Week 11, the NFC East race would be much more interesting.
6. Miami Dolphins (7-3)
The Miami Dolphins probably expected to win by more over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 11. Regardless, a win is a win. I do think there are some concerns about this team and whether they can beat good teams. They still hold the lead in the AFC East division race, but with the Buffalo Bills winning in Week 11, the lead is just one game.