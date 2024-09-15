NFL Week 2: These 3 quarterbacks are under a load of pressure to perform well
Is the pressure already mounting for these three quarterbacks to perform well? Let's talk about why Week 2 is putting a ton of pressure on them. Got to love the NFL, right? I mean, we're only in Week 2 and already talking about teams and players who have a ton of early pressure mounting.
The NFL is a beautiful and tragic beast. In today's league, no team is going to go far without high-end QB play, and there are no shortcuts to that at all. Teams are needing to draft and develop at the position in order to sustain long-term success. There are some QBs who are under a ton of pressure already, and you'll notice a trend with them.
Let's cover three quarterbacks who have a ton of pressure mounting as we hit Week 2 of the 2024 NFL Season.
NFL Week 2: These 3 quarterbacks are under a load of pressure to perform well
Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets did not exactly play well on offense in Week 1. And to be fair to them, they were going against an established San Francisco 49ers team, and they were away as well. The Jets are again away in Week 2, but they'll go up against the much weaker Tennessee Titans, who played horribly in Week 1.
Will Levis was all over the place and he'll now have to deal with a stout Jets defense. Aaron Rodgers, though, is the main story here. At some point, he'll need to be able to shake off the rust and show the NFL world and the Jets that he can still play at a high level. The Titans have some "dawgs" on defense, but this unit is extremely new, so Rodgers and his veteran experience should be able to get the best of them.
And it's not like Rodgers would even be sent to the bench if he played well, but all of the offseason noise about him returning has made the Jets situation into a pressure-cooker one. Aaron Rodgers has to play well.