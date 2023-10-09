NFL Week 5 Power Rankings: The league is coming into shape after Week 5 games
Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season begins to reveal which teams are for real and which are not
28. New York Giants (1-4)
I think the New York Giants have buyers' remorse with Daniel Jones. This team is quite bad. They bright side is, though, is that they will be picking high in April, so getting Jones' replacement likely won't take a ton of work if they keep this up.
27. Minnesota Vikings (1-4)
The Minnesota Vikings need to now be open to trading some of their veteran players. Kirk Cousins to the Jets makes so much sense if the Jets can figure out the financial side of it. The Vikings don't benefit from keeping this current roster in tact; it's time to blow it up a little bit and punt to 2024 and beyond.
26. Arizona Cardinals (1-4)
The Arizona Cardinals are a tough football team and are more exciting than a lot of us thought they would be. I think this team can make some noise with Kyler Murray back under center in 2024; they don't feel like a team that finishes with the #1 overall pick at all, and I don't think they want it.
25. Las Vegas Raiders (1-3)
Jimmy Garoppolo replacing Derek Carr was never going to work. Las Vegas is another team that needs to blow their operation up and get a young QB prospect in the building. The Raiders might be one of the most top-heavy teams in the NFL. Outside of Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby, and Josh Jacobs, they don't have much else.