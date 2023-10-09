NFL Week 5 Power Rankings: The league is coming into shape after Week 5 games
Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season begins to reveal which teams are for real and which are not
24. Washington Commanders (2-3)
I am not sold on this team with Ron Rivera as head coach. He hasn't had a winning record in ages and the defense should not be as bad as it is. Sam Howell might end up being something worthwhile, but the head coach and defense need some fixing.
23. New York Jets (2-3)
Congratulations to the New York Jets for getting to 2-3 against arguably the worst team in football. The Jets can enjoy this win, but they are not going anywhere with Zach Wilson under center. They can only play good defense and run the ball so many times before teams figure it out.
22. Tennessee Titans (2-3)
Perhaps the most average and irrelevant team in the NFL. What is there to like about this team besides Mike Vrabel?
21. Los Angeles Rams (2-3)
Perhaps the most average and irrelevant team in the NFL. What is there to like about this team besides Puka Nacua and Cooer Kupp? The Rams need to restart this operation a bit; move on from Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, and other aging veterans.