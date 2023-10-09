NFL Week 5 Power Rankings: The league is coming into shape after Week 5 games
Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season begins to reveal which teams are for real and which are not
20. Green Bay Packers (2-2)
I think Jordan Love has shown them a bit more than they thought he would in 2023, which should make them very encouraged for 2024 and beyond. I don't think the Packers get into the playoffs, but this is going to be a solid post-Aaron Rodgers year for them.
19. Los Angeles Chargers (2-2)
An early bye week is never fun. The Los Angeles Chargers recently accepted defeat on their JC Jackson free agency signing, sending him to the New England Patriots, his former team. Other than that, this team isn't notable or special in any aspect. I think they need a new head coach.
18. New Orleans Saints (3-2)
Yeah, the Saints are 3-2, but they also have one of the easiest schedules in football this year, so they aren't exactly beating the best of opponents. They shutout a very bad New England Patriots team in Week 5, which is impressive no matter the circumstances.
17. Houston Texans (2-3)
I like the Houston Texans more than most people. CJ Stroud has yet to throw an interception and I think this defense is excellent. This is definitely a team to watch out for in 2024 and I even think they could hang around in 2023 and compete for the AFC South division title.