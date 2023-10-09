NFL Week 5 Power Rankings: The league is coming into shape after Week 5 games
Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season begins to reveal which teams are for real and which are not
16. Cleveland Browns (2-2)
The Cleveland Browns feel like a pretty average football team. Even though they have a bruising defense, the offense has yet to turn it on with Deshaun Watson under center, and I think that is their downfall, ultimately.
15. Pittsburgh Steelers (3-2)
I do not trust this team with Kenny Pickett under center. In fact, I am truly baffled that they are 3-2 at this point. This is the Mike Tomlin Head Coaching Special. The Steelers do not at all feel like a playoff team, but 9-8 is in the picture once again.
14. Cincinnati Bengals (2-3)
Finally, we see a bit of the Cincinnati Bengals' offense. It only took one-quarter of the season. Perhaps this is the week that changes things for them. Perhaps it's not. We'll see soon enough.
13. Atlanta Falcons (3-2)
My crazy proposal for this team is that they should consider trying to swing a trade for Russell Wilson. The Denver Broncos are 1-4 and are a bad football team. I bet the Falcons would consider making some sort of QB upgrade at the deadline, since Desmond Ridder is certainly not helping things over there.