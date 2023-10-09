NFL Week 5 Power Rankings: The league is coming into shape after Week 5 games
Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season begins to reveal which teams are for real and which are not
12. Indianapolis Colts (3-2)
The Indianapolis Colts are... good? When did this happen? This team legitimately may win the AFC South with a rookie quarterback. This is insane. Good for the Colts, man. Hopefully they can continue this solid season.
11. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1)
Baker Mayfield leading the Buccaneers to a 3-1 start was certainly something that I did not see coming. We'll see if the current NFC South leaders can hold onto this lead as we progress through the 2023 NFL season. This is a wide open division.
10. Baltimore Ravens (3-2)
The Baltimore Ravens had a very winnable game in Week 5 versus a pretty bad Steelers' team, and they could not get it done. The Ravens seem to get in their own way sometimes. It's hard to explain why this team is not better than they are. They just always seem to be missing something.
9. Seattle Seahawks (3-1)
I feel a similar way about the Seattle Seahawks. They most definitely are not a Super Bowl team, but they are good enough to win a bunch of games and perhaps make the Wild Card round interesting for a bit, but that's it. Defensively, they still need some work.