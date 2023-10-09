NFL Week 5 Power Rankings: The league is coming into shape after Week 5 games
Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season begins to reveal which teams are for real and which are not
NFL Week 5 Power Rankings: The league is coming into shape after Week 5 games
8. Buffalo Bills (3-2)
The Buffalo Bills are probably going to have at least one more stinker game this year. I was truly not surprised to see them play like they did in Week 5. Be prepared for them to clean in up and blow out their Week 6 opponent.
7. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-2)
The Jaguars should just move to London, honestly. They flew to London 1-2 and left 3-2. They look like they're about to rip off about four more wins in a row. I expect Trevor Lawrence to get some MVP votes this year.
6. Dallas Cowboys (3-1)
The Dallas Cowboys are again going to win a ton of games in the 2023 NFL season, but again might fall and crumble in the playoffs, which would just be more of the same for them. This team is elite on both sides of the ball, and I don't think they realize that when playoff time comes.
5. Detroit Lions (4-1)
The Detroit Lions might end up playing well into January if they can keep this up. Everything is working for them, but I just don't think they are yet in the tier with the 49ers and Eagles.