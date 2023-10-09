NFL Week 5 Power Rankings: The league is coming into shape after Week 5 games
Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season begins to reveal which teams are for real and which are not
4. Kansas City Chiefs (4-1)
The Kansas City Chiefs have won four games in a row after starting 0-1. They really haven't looked like their true selves yet, but having Patrick Mahomes and an underrated defense has helped them rip off four wins in a row.
3. Miami Dolphins (4-1)
Another day, another offensive explosion from the Miami Dolphins. Something that might be a bit interesting to watch out for: Tua Tagovailoa has already thrown five interceptions this year, putting him on pace to thrown for 17 in 2023.
2. Philadelphia Eagles (5-0)
Well, it has not been nearly as pretty last year, but nonetheless, the Eagles are 5-0 for a second-straight season. I think we keep waiting for this team to hit their stride. Perhaps losing both coordinators from last year to head coaching vacancies is having a bit of an impact. However, their roster talent is good enough to make up for those losses.
1. San Francisco 49ers (4-0)
This team should be the favorites to win the Super Bowl this year. I'm not sure they truly have a weakness yet, and Brock Purdy has not lost a regular season start. This team is a well-oiled machine on both sides of the football, and even their special teams unit is great.