Noah Brown an unlikely NFL breakout story in 2023
The Houston Texans stole Noah Brown from their in-state rivals
The Houston Texans have been one of the best stories in the NFL this season with new head coach DeMeco Ryans leading the charge and rookie quarterback CJ Stroud jumping into the MVP conversation already in his young NFL career. But a good story like the Houston Texans doesn't stop with just the head coach and quarterback. It takes all players, 1-through-53, to really make a turnaround like this happen.
One of the unlikeliest breakout player stories for the Houston Texans in 2023 is that of wide receiver Noah Brown, the former Dallas Cowboys 7th-round pick who was signed to a modest one-year deal worth $2.6 million in the offseason.
The Dallas Cowboys letting go of Noah Brown despite their desperate need for wide receiver help wasn't exactly a great look for him, but Brown was kind of coming off of an underrated year as a role player for the Cowboys in 2022. There was nothing earth-shattering or shocking about his numbers, but Brown racked up 555 yards on 43 receptions with three touchdowns, easily the best year of his NFL career so far and perhaps something that should have been a sign of things to come for Dallas.
Well, so far in 2023, Brown has been outstanding for the Houston Texans, building off of the year he had in 2022 with the Cowboys to have one of the most surprising "breakout" seasons in the NFL right now.
Noah Brown 2023 numbers with Houston Texans
- 21 receptions (5 games)
- 439 yards
- 20.9 yards per reception
- 1 receiving TD
- 9.3 YAC (yards after the catch) per reception (1st in NFL)
In just five games this season, Brown is racking up yards after the catch like none other. He ranks 1st in the NFL in the YAC/reception category and although he's only played five games, the way he's creating in space is special.
You can't help but be impressed by what the 27-year-old receiver has been showing as of late, with well over 300 receiving yards in the last two games the Texans have played. Although Noah Brown is an unlikely breakout story, it's players like him that can be the difference between the Texans going from worst to interesting and worst to first in the AFC South.