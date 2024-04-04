Offseason AFC power rankings after Stefon Diggs trade
Where do the top AFC teams stack up with each other?
3. Houston Texans
I love what the Houston Texans have done this offseason. After an insane breakout year led by rookie head coach DeMeco Ryans and rookie QB CJ Stroud, the Texans are going all-in while they can maximize Stroud's rookie deal. They've recently traded for Stefon Diggs and most notably signed Danielle Hunter in free agency.
Not only will the Texans take a huge leap in 2024, but Stroud is certainly going to get some MVP votes as well.
2. Baltimore Ravens
With arguably the best roster in the NFL during the 2023 season, the Baltimore Ravens were not able to get over the hump and clinch a berth in the Super Bowl, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs by a touchdown in the AFC Championship Game. Lamar Jackson won his second career MVP award, and it was just a letdown year by the Ravens.
They were the better team and could not get it done. However, they are well-coached, draft well, and Lamar Jackson is not going anywhere, so let's not pretend they still are not one of the best teams in the conference.
1. Kansas City Chiefs
There's really no argument to not put the Kansas City Chiefs at the top of the AFC. They have won back-to-back Super Bowls and three of the last five. While they have had a quiet offseason, it's not like their roster has gotten worse. But it's not really gotten that much better, either. You can expect that Chiefs' GM Brett Veach will have another strong draft.
And both Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid are not going anywhere.