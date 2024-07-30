One bold prediction for each AFC East team for the 2024 NFL Season
Football can't get here fast enough! With camps kicking off, there’s already a lot of drama brewing. The AFC East is no different. Look no further than the Miami Dolphins and their new $200-million franchise quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa. In historic fashion, Tua signed a record breaking 4-year polarizing deal. Wanna know how the contract break down? Look no further than Locked on Miami Dolphins. That's one problem solved and a discussion for another day.
Meanwhile, the Jets have the Aaron Rodgers drama, which could easily be an HBO series. Will he stay healthy and lead them to the playoffs, or will it be another year of unmet expectations? And then we have the Patriots, a team with more questions than the Riddler. Who’s the real leader on this squad? Drake Maye is the future but will anyone step up, or will the Pats’ offense continue to struggle?
We can't forget the Bills who find themselves in an odd spot. They’ve dominated the AFC East, but without Stefon Diggs, their offensive firepower is in question. Can Josh Allen carry the load and take them to the next level? Despite all these problems, one thing is for sure: this season will have its fair share of surprises. Buckle up, because here’s one bold prediction for each AFC East team that will shock the NFL.