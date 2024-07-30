One bold prediction for each AFC East team for the 2024 NFL Season
Aaron Rodgers Will Win MVP and Comeback Player of the Year
Aaron Rodgers' return from his abrupt end to the 2023 NFL season primes him for a stellar comeback. The Jets, exposed without a solid backup, are now rejuvenated with Rodgers at the helm. The running game, spearheaded by Breece Hall and rookie Braelon Allen, will alleviate pressure on Rodgers. Garrett Wilson, a guaranteed 1,000-yard receiver, now has a top-tier quarterback.
The Jets' defense boasts Pro Bowl talent at every level. Quinnen Williams, arguably the best defensive tackle in the league, anchors the line. Quincy Williams is a beast of an outside linebacker. Don't shocked if the Williams brothers go down as one of the best sibling duos in NFL history. Sauce Gardner, is a lockdown machine, a pure No. 1 corner who is staking his claim as the top cornerback in the league. Behind him, the dynamic duo at safety is Chuck Clark and Tony Adams makes the Jets scarier than gangrene for opposing offenses... See what I did there?
Rodgers also has a stellar supporting cast in the wide receiver room. Corey Davis, Allen Lazard, and Mecole Hardman provide a blend of experience, speed, and playmaking ability. Davis offers reliability and physicality, Lazard brings chemistry with Rodgers from Green Bay, and then theirs Xavier Gipson.
This stellar defense and offensive arsenal will create more opportunities for Rodgers to shine. With these weapons and support, expect Rodgers to throw for 38 touchdowns, securing both MVP and Comeback Player of the Year honors. The Jets are poised for a remarkable season, led by a rejuvenated Rodgers proving his critics wrong. This roster is stacked and ready to make a significant impact in the 2024 season.