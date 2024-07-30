One bold prediction for each AFC East team for the 2024 NFL Season
The Miami Dolphins Will Win a Playoff Game
The Miami Dolphins haven't won a playoff game in nearly a quarter-century. The last time they tasted postseason victory was on December 30, 2000, when Jay Fiedler led the Dolphins to a 23-17 win over the Colts. Fast forward to today, under the leadership of Mike McDaniel, Tua Tagovailoa has shown continuous improvement, and so has the team. Last season's bitter loss to the Super Bowl Champions in the snow left a bad taste in every Fins fan's mouth. With Tua securing his deal, he's anxious to prove he's the man and silence the naysayers, but football is a team game.
Offensively, the Fins boast an elite wide receiver core, bolstered by the addition of Odell Beckham Jr. However, what truly stands out is the elite running game led by Raheem Mostert and the electrifying Devon Achane. To complement this duo, the Dolphins drafted Jaylen Wright, another speedy back who could soon be considered one of the best young backs in football. They'll need it to mask their offensive line.
The defense has some questions, but if healthy, they feature a dynamic and fast pass rush with Jaelen Phillips, Bradley Chubb, and rookie Chop Robinson in rotation. If anyone watched the Falcons, they'd know Calais Campbell is a space-eater who can make plays. While he's a downgrade to the loss of Christian Wilkins, he, alongside Zach Sieler will make them a solid front. Jordan Brooks was brought in, an upgrade over, Jerome Baker in terms of coverage.
Under Anthony Weaver, who employs a single-high shell scheme with creeper pressure is going to make the Fins a tad bit better. Jevon Holland's versatility will shine, especially with the addition of Jordan Poyer, forming the second-best safety tandem in the AFC. The cornerback group is one of the best in the NFL, with Jalen Ramsey excelling in press zone, Cam Smith showcasing similar traits, Kendall Fuller providing a boost, and Kader Kohou being one of the best nickel corners in football.
ESPN's Michelle Smallmon labeled the Fins as pretenders, but they're poised to prove the doubters wrong by winning at least one playoff game for the first time in 24 years. This could be the season Miami finally breaks through and makes a significant postseason impact.