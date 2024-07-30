One bold prediction for each AFC East team for the 2024 NFL Season
Bold Prediction: The Bills Will Stay a Top 5 Offense Without Stefon Diggs
The Bills own the AFC East, and while the Jets make a great case if healthy, don’t expect things to change, including the Bills being one of the league's best offenses. Josh Allen is one of the Top 5 quarterbacks in the NFL, a franchise guy, dynamic, and just needs that signature playoff win. It starts in the regular season, and the Bills will dominate once again.
Run first, that's what offensive coordinator Joe Brady will have the Bills doing in 2024. Stefon Diggs being gone allows the team to focus on the ground game without the pressure of feeding a singular wideout. More than that, the Bills have James Cook, a dynamic back with breakaway speed who makes guys miss, a one-cut runner who can carry the load of the offense. He crossed the thousand-yard mark on the ground last season with 4.7 yards per carry, adding over 40 catches for 400 yards and four touchdowns. Watch his stats skyrocket to 50 catches, over 500 yards through the air, and another 1,200 on the ground.
With a more run-heavy focus, expect the Bills to use more tight formations. This differs from the past when they were one of the more spread teams in the NFL. Without a true X receiver, the Bills will be forced to run more tight formations. The star of the offense will be rookie Keon Coleman. Coleman, at 6'4" and 215 pounds, is a big target with incredible body control and hands. He's a deep threat who can win contested catches and make plays after the catch. He’s a blocking wideout that will help out the running game. Curtis Samuel was added, an underrated reliable YAC receiver who can make plays with the ball, a massive sleeper whose best QB was Teddy Bridgewater. He could notch over 1,000 yards for the first time in his career.
He joins an underrated and deep core that features the speedy Super Bowl champion, Montez Valdez-Scantling, Khalil Shakir, their shifty slot stepped up big in year two with 39 catches over 600 yards, and he’ll likely finish with 70 catches over 800 yards. Mack Hollins and Chase Claypool add scheme-specific red zone targets who stand 6’4 over 210 pounds.
Dalton Kincaid, a young tight end, can work the middle of the field and run after the catch. He'll take a massive step up in year two on a team that will run a lot of play-action. He only had two touchdowns last season, but expect him to total between 5-7 this year. The Bills will be just fine without Diggs, leaning on a balanced and versatile offensive attack.